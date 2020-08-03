Precautionary boil order issued for some Highway 71 Water District No. 1 customers

A precautionary boil order has been issued for some Highway 71 Water District No. 1 customers due to a 3" main water line break on Highway 282.

RUDY, Ark. — A precautionary boil order has been issued for some Highway 71 Water District No. 1 customers due to a 3" main water line break on Highway 282.

This affects customers on Highway 282, from Peach Drive west on Highway 282 to and including Alpine Chalet.

Customers are being asked to boil their water briskly for one minute before using it. All ice cubes are to be discarded and only boiled water should be used for making ice.