Prairie Grove Police provide update on Officer Franks' Recovery

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Prairie Grove Police shared a video on Facebook to update the public on the recovery of Officer Tyler Franks.

Officer Franks lost his leg due to injuries he suffered in the shooting and his family says he is now able to stand and bear weight on his right leg and use his walker to make a few steps at a time.

Officer Franks was shot in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance. Officers say Franks was shot twice in the right leg and once in the left, but the gunshot went through his vascular system on his left leg, causing irreparable damage.

Today's update from Prairie Grove Police said Officer Franks and his family want to thank the people across Northwest Arkansas who have come to help him in his recovery.

The suspect in the shooting is being held on a one million dollar bond.