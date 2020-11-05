Potential patrons weigh in on Monday's restaurant reopening

Tomorrow, restaurants will be allowed to reopen their dine-in service, but with restrictions.

Tomorrow, restaurants will be allowed to reopen their dine-in service, but with restrictions.

Carry out, delivery or drive-thru has become the new normal.

Sitting inside a restaurant hasn’t been allowed since before March 17.

Tomorrow restaurants who are willing to follow the state’s guidelines may reopen their dine-in service.

“Probably will not be going to restaurants right off the bat at this moment in time I just don’t think that it’s worth it, I think there are too many risks,” said Tori Rollins.

Tomorrow restaurants can reopen their dine-in seating to 1/3 of the capacity.

Other restrictions include wearing a mask until your food arrives and staff serving with masks and gloves. Bars within restaurants will not be able to open, but patrons can still order alcohol with their meals.

Tori Rollins is 22 and says she is healthy but worries it could be the people around her who would be affected if she were to contract COVID 19.

“I’m specifically not immune-compromised, but I’m around others that are so it’s just not worth me taking it home to them,” said Rollins.

State guidelines say no groups larger than 10 and staff will be screened every day when coming to work. Miles Lowery says he looks at this decision from a feasibility standpoint.

”You know I think it’s an all or nothing thing. I think you either open the restaurant fully or just keep doing what you're doing.” said Lowery.

Lowery says he sees all the points of view. For health reasons, he understands why people will want to stay home. For business reasons, he understands why some restaurants will remain carry out and drive-thru only. And for those who are healthy, he understands the frustration of not being able to eat out, but he also doesn’t think going to restaurants under these conditions is “back to normal”

“Personally I would just wait until the restaurants open fully and no one has to wear a mask,” said Lowery.

Bars and entertainment within restaurants will not reopen tomorrow. And stand-alone bars will also remain closed.