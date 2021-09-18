Poteau Police searching for escaped inmate

HODGEN, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department is looking for an inmate that escaped from the Jim Hamilton Correction Center in Hodgen this afternoon (Sept. 18)
Police reported Williams as an escaped inmate at 2 p.m.
Williams is a 38-year-old black male. He is approximately 6'1" and weighs approximately 189 lbs. He has a tattoo on his neck that reads "Lucky Lo", one on his right arm that reads "No love 4 life" and another on his abdomen that says "HCG".
If anyone sees Williams, do not approach him and dial 911 immediately.