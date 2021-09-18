Poteau Police searching for escaped inmate

HODGEN, Okla. — The Poteau Police Department is looking for an inmate that escaped from the Jim Hamilton Correction Center in Hodgen this afternoon (Sept. 18)

Williams is a 38-year-old black male. He is approximately 6'1" and weighs approximately 189 lbs. He has a tattoo on his neck that reads "Lucky Lo", one on his right arm that reads "No love 4 life" and another on his abdomen that says "HCG".