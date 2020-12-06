Poll: Support grows for medical marijuana expansion

Despite a slow rollout of medical cannabis in Arkansas, public support for the industry is growing.

Despite a slow rollout of medical cannabis in Arkansas, public support for the industry is growing.

A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll of likely statewide voters shows the issue has gained momentum since its passage with 53% support in November 2016. In a survey conducted June 9-10, 2020, voters voiced a double-digit increase in approval.

Q: Do you support or oppose the use of medical marijuana in Arkansas?

67.5% Support

20.5% Oppose

12% Unsure