Who are the four Fayetteville residents running for the ward 1 city council position?

Ward 1 in Fayetteville covers most of South Fayetteville and parts in the west of Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The race for the City of Fayetteville's Ward 1 position that was left empty after former Councilmember Sonia Harvey moved away is heating up, as three candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the vacant seat.

Who's running?

David Phillips (left) was the first to declare his intent to run for Ward 1 on July 18, and in a statement, Phillips has stated that he is a municipal attorney and avid cyclist. He also reportedly retired from the U.S. Army, where he served mainly in Europe with The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), and says he was in the Pentagon during the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Phillips, a native of Northwest Arkansas, has lived in Fayetteville since 2006, and says that although "We are facing many challenges, I am eager to serve residents of Ward 1 and participate in taking Fayetteville into the future."

Katy Sager (Center-left) is a second-generation Fayetteville native who graduated from Fayetteville High School in 1995, the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville with a B.A. in English in 1999, and the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville in 2002.

In a statement, Sager notes that she has practiced law in NWA for over 20 years, focusing primarily on real estate, estate planning, and corporate contracts. Sager says that her "roots are deep in Fayetteville, and the fact that I chose to build a business and raise my children here shows I’m committed to the future of this beautiful city.”

Sager says that her focuses as a prospective candidate would center around projects that improve the local economy, prioritize public safety, and improve infrastructure.

Bob Stafford (center-right) declared his intent to run on July 24, and has released a statement detailing his priorities in order to "make Fayetteville an even better place for everyone." In this list he names local housing affordability as his top priority if voted into the position, though he also lists equity, the fostering of a creative economy, the homelessness crisis, environmental issues, and infrastructure for non-vehicle transportation as subjects he hopes to tackle.

Stafford calls himself a "proud product of Fayetteville's Public Schools," and says that he uses his backgrounds in architecture, photography, construction, and fabrication to help run a digital marketing agency.

S Robert Smith (Right) says that serving is in his nature; "whether it is serving our country, coaching youth athletics when our children were younger, serving as a deacon or elder, leading small groups, or volunteering." Smith says that his initial areas of focus would cover plans for "integrated housing, work, play, shopping, as well as safe connections for pedestrians and bikers to the ever growing trail system."

Smith says that his service in the U.S. Marines transformed his life, and after getting a degree in science and electrical engineering at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, he worked in the aerospace business while managing being a single father. He went on to state that his expanse of business and personal experience widened his perspective, and leadership skills.

"Effective communication and conflict resolution were the key skills for my career success and will be essential in the City Council position," said Smith. "No one person has the approach to difficult problems, I strive to work together in open, constructive dialogue, as the result provides the best approach."

Where is Ward 1 in Fayetteville?

According to a map on the city's website, Ward 1 runs from the area around Lake Sequoyah all the way east toward Farmington and the Arkansas Air and Military Museum in the southern part of the city near Drake Field.

When is the election?

According to the City of Fayetteville, the special election is set to be held on November 14, 2023.

