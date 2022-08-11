Arkansas saw an increase in early voting numbers at the polls. With the 2022 Election Day in full swing, here's what you need to know about going to the polls.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's Election Day in Arkansas and those around the state have been heading to the ballots throughout Tuesday for the historic 2022 elections!

Arkansans voting in the midterm election are making their voices heard on things such as the groundbreaking governor race, the Little Rock mayoral race, and the back-and-forth recreational marijuana proposal.

Polls opened in Arkansas at 7:30 a.m., with people allowed to vote at polls until they close at 7:30 p.m.

It's important to remember that if you're in line when polls close that you still have the right to vote.

Where do I go to vote?

Arkansans are able to find their polling location by going here to the Arkansas Secretary of State website.

Do I need an ID?

When going to vote, poll workers will for an ID before you cast you're ballot. If you don't have an ID, a worker will request that you sign a form explaining why you don't have an ID.

The following items count as valid forms of identification:

Arkansas driver's license or Arkansas state ID.

U.S. passport.

Military ID with a photo.

High school or college student ID with a photo.

Driver's license from another state.

Government-issued photo ID.

Tribal ID card with a photo.