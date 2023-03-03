A look at what bills could become laws in Arkansas next week

Lawmakers are almost done passing the LEARNS Act— Gov. Sanders’ signature education plan. However, they’ve been doing much more beyond the big headline.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A few significant laws that we've been following are now expected to be signed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders soon.

Here's what they are:

HB1458— The "Vincent Parks bill" passed the House and Senate this week. The law is a response to the Jonesboro officer who died during law enforcement training. The law will require instructors to complete training on health conditions.

HB1410— A bill that changes the child labor law to allow children under the age of 16 to enter the workforce with the permission of the government is headed to the governor's desk.

HB1244— A bill to let Arkansans get digital driver's licenses is one step closer to becoming a law. The bill has passed the Senate with an amendment, so it returned to the House for final approval before being sent to the governor's office.

Two bills going back to committee for more revisions:

SB270— A bill that creates a criminal offense for a transgender person, or anyone of the opposite sex, to go in a public bathroom or changing area with a child present. Currently, it only applies when the child is of the opposite birth sex. It's getting some minor edits before it goes back to the Senate floor.