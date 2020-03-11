How to find your polling location on Election Day in Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — Election Day is here!
To find your polling location, follow this link from the Arkansas Secretary of State.
You must vote in the county where you live.
Polls are open on Election Day (Nov. 3) from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas voters are required to verify his or her voter registration. If the voter is unable to verify their registration, they have the opportunity to vote a provisional ballot. Under this circumstance, the voter has until 12:00 noon on the first Monday following the election to provide proper identification, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
The following are acceptable forms of ID in Arkansas:
- A driver’s license
- A photo identification card
- A concealed handgun carry license
- A United States passport
- An employee badge or identification document issued by an accredited postsecondary education institution in the State of Arkansas
- A United States military identification document
- A public assistance identification card if the card shows a photograph of the person to whom the document or identification card was issued
- A voter verification card as provided under Ark. Code § 7-5-324