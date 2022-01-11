US Steel to build $3 billion mill in northeast Arkansas

Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. on Tuesday said it has chosen Osceola for the site of its new facility.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A northeast Arkansas site has been chosen for a $3 billion steel mill that's expected to employ at least 900 people.

Pittsburgh-based United States Steel Corp. on Tuesday said it has chosen Osceola for the site of its new facility. Construction is expected to begin early this year and be completed in 2024.

Arkansas lawmakers last month passed an incentive package aimed at helping lure the steel project to the state, including an income tax credit for recycling equipment.