University of Arkansas asks ex-player and Senate hopeful to change ad

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The University of Arkansas is asking a former Razorback challenging U.S. Sen. John Boozman to change his ads over their unauthorized use of the school's trademarks.

A school spokesman on Thursday said the request was made to Jake Bequette, who announced this week he's challenging Boozman in next year's Republican primary.

Bequette launched his bid with an online video touting his background playing for the Razorbacks and the New England Patriots in the NFL.