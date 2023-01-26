UAFS to host Fort Smith mayor's state of the city address

The address on Feb. 1 is free and open to the public, and Mayor McGill will discuss the present and future of Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will host mayor George McGill's 2023 State of the City Address on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. at the Windgate Art & Design Theater, located at 535 N. Waldron Road.

The event is free and open to the public and will be hosted by the UAFS Democracy Project and the UAFS Political Science program.

During the address, which is free and open to the public, Mayor McGill will share his vision for the city and discuss the current state of Fort Smith.

"Sharing the State of Our City with the citizens of Fort Smith is crucial for building a strong community. It keeps our residents informed on the progress we are making, and allows us to work together to shape the future of this great city,” said Mayor McGill.

“And I am thankful to be able to have these conversations on the campus of our hometown university, where so many of our citizens are educated and engaged in the civic process,” said McGill.

"It is an honor for us to collaborate with Mayor George McGill’s office to host the annual State of the City Address. This annual tradition is a solemn event that ought to be a moment of communion between city leaders, especially the mayor, and the residents of Fort Smith," said Dr. Williams Yamkam, associate professor of political science, and chair of the UAFS Democracy Project.

"On this occasion, the mayor will give a recap of the progress made by the city over the past year and lay out the priorities for the year ahead,” said Yamkam

City directors, Fort Smith officials, and community leaders are expected to attend and will be available to speak to residents after the address.

“This is an important civic event in the democratic life of our city,” Yamkam said, “and we hope many will be in attendance.”

The event will be live-streamed on the university’s Facebook account.

