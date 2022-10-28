UA students get a start on early voting; some for the first time ever

A town hall and voting event was held at the Bud Walton Arena to emphasize the importance of young voters and the impact they can have on an election.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With thousands of Arkansans getting a head start on early voting, students at the University of Arkansas are casting their ballots at the Bud Walton Arena.

“It’s important that they be engaged not only for this election but because we need them at the table to solve the problems now, that they’re going to have to live with later,” said Democratic nominee for governor Chris Jones.

According to research by Tufts University, voter turnout in 2020 was much higher than in 2016, however in 2020, Arkansas and Oklahoma had one of the lowest youth voter turnout rates in the country for voters ages 18 to 29.

“For a lot of students, it’s just not the priority for them as it is to other people,” said Nathaniel Harris, treasurer of UARK Young Republicans.

During the town hall, students talked about the importance of voting in all elections, especially for first-time voters, because their vote will reflect the type of future they want.

"On either aisle, it's important to vote because your local, state elections - they matter. I think that as students in college, it's important to engage in dialogue at a state level," said Jordyn Releford, president of UARK Young Democrats.

Both major parties on campus have a common goal of getting their peers to vote.

“These elections matter because they impact us and also impact our younger cousins and our brothers and sisters. They matter,” Releford said.

“Every vote does matter, especially in an area like Fayetteville or Springdale or where there are a lot of young people because that is where those elections are close,” Harris explained.

With polling places on campus, it makes it much easier for students to cast their ballots and make their voices heard.

“That definitely adds up as well if all these people did register and did vote. The election could probably turn out entirely different,” said Phoebe Miller, student at the U of A.

“When you look at the policies that are being enacted on the state level and policies that will affect us on the federal level, these are policies that are going to affect 18-24 year-olds for years to come,” Harris said.

