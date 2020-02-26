Twitter beef brewing between Tom Cotton and actress Bette Midler

Senator Tom Cotton responds to a tweet from actress Bette Midler.

ARKANSAS, USA — U.S. Senator Tom Cotton has responded to a tweet from actress Bette Midler.

The actress took to Twitter on Monday (Feb. 24) posting about the Arkansas senator.

She tweeted, "Hard to believe there is no Democrat running against the Trump toady Tom Cotton in Arkansas. Surely there must be SOMEONE with guts and brains to capture the public's imagination down there! Tom Cotton is the best you can do, Arkansas?? Hand your head in shame."

Cotton responded to Midler saying, "Maybe Democrats struggle to find candidates in places like Arkansas because liberals like you tell us to "hang our head in shame?"

His response also included a GIF from the movie Hocus Pocus, which Midler starred in.