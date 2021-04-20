Oklahoma House passes transgender sports ban

Opponents raised concerns the bill could lead to the NCAA pulling some championship games from Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Republican-led Oklahoma House has passed a bill to ban transgender athletes from participating in women’s sports.

The House voted 73-19 for the bill Monday, mostly along party lines.

The vote sends the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, which failed to consider a similar bill earlier this session.

Oklahoma is one of more than a dozen states where lawmakers are proposing restrictions this year on athletics or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

