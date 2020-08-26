Sen. Tom Cotton offers preview of primetime GOP speech

Sen. Tom Cotton has been selected for a primetime speaking slot in the Republican National Convention.

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., has been selected for a primetime speaking slot in the Republican National Convention. He will speak on the final night, Thursday, Aug. 27, just ahead of President Donald Trump.

Sen. Cotton, who is running for re-election in 2020 against Libertarian Ricky Harrington, discussed his speech ahead of delivering it with Talk Business & Politics Editor-in-Chief Roby Brock.

Roby Brock: You are delivering a primetime speech on the last night of the convention. What will be the essence of this speech, Senator?

Sen. Tom Cotton: Barack Obama’s Secretary of Defense Bob Gates once said that Joe Biden has been wrong on nearly every major national security decision of the last 40 years. I’m going to expand on Secretary Gates’s statement and explain why and how Joe Biden has been wrong from the very beginning, going back now, 47 years.

I’ll contrast, for instance, Joe Biden’s votes to slash defense spending, Donald Trump rebuilding our military. Joe Biden, opposing, yes, the mission to kill Osama bin Laden. Whereas Donald Trump directed the killing of the ISIS leader and Iran terror mastermind. And especially their records on China, Joe Biden, consistently voting to assist, aide and abet China’s rise.