Missouri AG says he will support Texas lawsuit challenging election results in battleground states

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued four, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints

MISSOURI, USA — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released a statement Tuesday showing his support for a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging the election results in four battleground states: Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. 

The lawsuit claims that the states listed exploited the COVID-19 pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws. The lawsuit also states that the states enacted last-minute changes, skewing the results of the 2020 general election.

"Election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn. As I have in other cases - I will help lead the effort in support of Texas’ #SCOTUS filing today. Missouri is in the fight," Schmitt said in a tweet.

On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the states of Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania, alleging that they violated the Constitution based on a litany of already-dismissed complaints. Paxton asked the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate their 62 Electoral College votes for Biden — a move that would swing the election to Trump and would be unprecedented in American history.

Schmitt's tweet did not specify how his office would support the lawsuit.

Paxton, a Trump ally, filed his lawsuit as he is under investigation by the FBI for allegedly using his office to help a wealthy donor, and while the president is said to be considering a slew of pardons and commutations before he leaves office.

Legal experts dismissed the filing as a long shot. The lawsuit repeats numerous false, disproven and unsupported allegations of illegal mail-in balloting and voting in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Trump celebrated the lawsuit Tuesday, tweeting thanks to Texas for "COURAGE & BRILLIANCE!”

Multiple sources, including U.S. Attorney General William Barr, have found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

