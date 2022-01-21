Former Bible store owner turned Oklahoma rep. files bill to make Holy Bible official state book

"The Holy Bible is an integral part of numerous faiths and is deeply important to many Oklahomans," the bill's author said.

OKLAHOMA, USA — A Republican Oklahoma representative, and former Christian Bible bookstore owner, has filed a bill that would make the Holy Bible the state's official book.

House Bill (HB) 3890 was crafted by Rep. Tammy Townley, R-Ardmore, was introduced on Thursday, Jan. 20.

The bill will be taken up for consideration by Oklahoma State Legislators on Monday, Feb. 7. If passed, the Holy Bible would become the state's official book starting Nov. 1, 2022.

Rep. Townley, who represents the southern part of the state, owned and managed Living Word Bible and Gift Store in Ardmore, Oklahoma, for 22 years. After being elected in 2018, Townley clinched her spot in office after no primary or general election opponent filed to oppose her in 2020. Her current term ends on Nov. 23, 2022.

Lawmakers in Tennessee and Texas have filed similar bills over the last few years. Critics of the bill argue that making the Holy Bible an official state book alienates members of other faiths and creates a constitutional issue with the separation of church and state.

Townley says the Holy Bible is a book that brings Oklahomans together.

"The Holy Bible is an integral part of numerous faiths and is deeply important to many Oklahomans," she said. "Even when we don't always agree with each other, we always know that we have a foundation higher than politics that we can rely on to remain unshakeable when times are tough."

To read HB3890 in full, please follow this link.

