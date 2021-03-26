Supha Xayprasith-Mays announces run for Arkansas governor in 2022

Supha Xayprasith-Mays is a first-generation Arkansan who will be running for governor as a Democrat.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas now has a Democrat running for governor in Arkansas next year.

Supha Xayprasith-Mays is a first-generation Arkansan whose family fled Laos in search of a better life.

She attended school in Northwest Arkansas and began her career at Wal-Mart's corporate headquarters.

Upon leaving Wal-Mart, she worked to establish a career as an entrepreneur in multiple business sectors, including publishing, business consulting, retail, restaurants, television networks, oil exploration in North Dakota, career empowerment seminars, and several other business interests.

In a press release, Xayprasith-Mays says:

"I am running for Governor of the Great State of Arkansas because I cannot stand on the sidelines while so many Arkansans - and their families - are struggling. Arkansas ranks 48th in household income and, as a result, too many of our children are going to bed hungry. Jobs have been lost along with our sense of optimism.”

Her proposals will include the expansion of Arkansas technology centers, specifically focusing on industries relating to Artificial Intelligence and universal broadband for all of Arkansas. She will champion efforts to develop a green technology manufacturing corridor in Arkansas that will set the example for the nation.