Strict new abortion bill set to become law in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A strict new abortion restriction bill is now set to become law in Tennessee and it will be one of the strictest in the country.

It passed the senate on a party-line vote just after midnight early Friday morning night in Nashville.

The legislation bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is as early as six weeks. It also criminalizes medical professionals who perform an abortion after those six weeks.

The bill also requires an ultrasound before an abortion and makes it illegal for a woman to have an abortion because of the child's sex, race, or potential for down syndrome.

While there is an exception for medical emergencies, there are no exceptions in the bill for women who are victims of rape or incest.

The Friday passage of the bill shocked Democratic lawmakers and reproductive rights activists who had been assured for weeks that the GOP-dominated Senate would not take up the measure.

Senate leaders had promised only to take up coronavirus- or budget-related proposals. However, just after midnight, the chamber advanced the abortion bill backed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee as budget negotiations stalled.

The Executive Director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee released a statement opposing the legislation saying quote, saying the law effectively outlaws abortion in Tennessee and it will be challenged in court.

