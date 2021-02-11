Arkansas state Senate seat special election set for February

Hutchinson on Friday set the Feb. 8 special election for the District 7 seat held by Republican Sen. Lance Eads, who stepped down last week.

ARKANSAS, USA — Gov. Asa Hutchinson has scheduled a special election in February for a vacant northwest Arkansas state Senate seat.

Hutchinson on Friday set the Feb. 8 special election for the District 7 seat held by Republican Sen. Lance Eads, who stepped down last week to take a job with a consulting firm.

The primary for the seat will be held Dec. 14 and a primary runoff if needed will be held Jan. 11.