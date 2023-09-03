Siloam Springs Board of Directors offer city administrator position to police chief

The board unanimously voted to offer the city administrator position to the current police chief.

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — On Monday, July 3, the Siloam Springs Board of Directors voted to offer current police chief Allan Gilbert the city administrator position.

This comes four months after the board voted to terminate the contract of Phillip Paterson as the city administrator. The vote was 4-7, with a simple majority voting for the termination.

Finance Director Christina Petriches was named as the board's choice for interim city administrator in another 4-7 vote. Initially, there was a motion calling for Police Chief Allan Gilbert to serve in the interim position, but he declined the responsibility.

The contract is to be negotiated in good faith.

