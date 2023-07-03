Siloam Springs Board of Directors fire their city administrator

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — On Tuesday, March 7, the Siloam Springs Board of Directors voted to terminate the contract of Phillip Paterson as the City Administrator.
The vote was 4-7, with a simple majority voting for the termination.
Finance Director Christina Petriches was named as the board's choice for interim city administrator in another 4-7 vote. Initially, there was a motion calling for Police Chief Allan Gilbert to serve in the interim position, but he declined the responsibility.
5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.
