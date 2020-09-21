Ark. Senator John Boozman comments on Supreme Court vacancy, Trump selecting nominee

Senator John Boozman (R-AR) has commented on the vacant Supreme Court seat following Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death.

ARKANSAS, USA — Senator John Boozman (R-AR) has commented on the vacant Supreme Court seat following Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death and the political battle over filling her seat before the general election on Nov. 3.

"There is no room to dispute the constitutional authority President Trump has to nominate an individual to fill a Supreme Court vacancy. Likewise, the Senate can also choose to exercise its role in confirming a nominee to the nation's highest court. Historically, in a presidential election year, when a U.S. President and the Senate majority represent the same political party, a new justice has been nominated and confirmed. I have confidence that my colleagues on the Senate Judiciary Committee will give the president's nominee a thorough hearing so the full Senate can have a fair and thoughtful debate and vote on the merits of President Trump's nominee."

President Trump said Monday (Sept. 21) he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court by week's end.

Democrats, led by presidential nominee Joe Biden, are pushing back against the Republicans' rush to replace Ginsburg, saying voters should speak first, on Election Day, Nov. 3, and the winner of the White House should fill the vacancy.

Democrats say it is disingenuousness of Republicans to trying and rush through a pick so close to the election after refusing to do so for President Barack Obama in February 2016, long before that year's election.

Biden is appealing to GOP senators to delay the vote until after the election.