ARKANSAS, USA — Another bill about the COVID-19 vaccine in the workplace made its way from the Senate to a house committee. Senate Bill 731 would make your COVID-19 vaccination status private information. If you were to apply for a job, the employer could not discriminate against you for not sharing your vaccination status.
Senate Bill 731 makes its way to house committee from Arkansas Senate
Senate Bill 731 would make COVID-19 vaccination status private information, eliminating employers requiring vaccines.