Senate Bill 731 makes its way to house committee from Arkansas Senate

Senate Bill 731 would make COVID-19 vaccination status private information, eliminating employers requiring vaccines.

ARKANSAS, USA — Another bill about the COVID-19 vaccine in the workplace made its way from the Senate to a house committee. Senate Bill 731 would make your COVID-19 vaccination status private information. If you were to apply for a job, the employer could not discriminate against you for not sharing your vaccination status.

