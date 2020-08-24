Sen. Tom Cotton to speak at RNC Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Senator Tom Cotton announced that he will be speaking at the Republican National Convention on Thursday (Aug. 27) night before President Trump’s keynote address.



“I’m grateful to be speaking at the Republican National Convention and making the case that we need President Trump to serve for four more years,” said Senator Tom Cotton. “I’ll be comparing President Trump’s record of putting America first with Joe Biden’s record of being wrong on nearly every national security decision for the past five decades.”



Senator Cotton also spoke at the 2016 Convention. His 2016 Convention speech can be viewed here.