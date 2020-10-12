x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Politics

Sen. Tom Cotton introduces bill to increase child support payments

This bill would increase child-support payments to custodial parents and children.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) introduced the Child Support Works Act, a bill that would increase child-support payments to custodial parents and children.

The Child Support Works Act would allow state child-support agencies to be reimbursed for operating mandatory work programs for non-custodial parents. These programs have proven effective at helping non-custodial parents develop positive work ethics and fulfill the requirements of their child-support orders, according to the press release.

“Fathers have an obligation to care for their children. Child-support orders can help parents fulfill this obligation by requiring them to work. This bill would provide additional resources to state child-support agencies so they can help parents get back on their feet and provide for their family,” said Cotton.

You can find more about the Bill here.

    

Related Articles