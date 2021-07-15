Sarah Huckabee Sanders shatters state record for most money ever raised in governor campaign

The campaign has raised more than $3 million total from nearly 9,000 Arkansans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' campaign says she has raised over $9 million in her bid to be Arkansas' next governor.

Sanders will report raising $4.2 million in the second quarter, including more than $1.5 million from Arkansans, increasing her total to $9.1 million from over 67,000 donors.

This shatters the record for the most money ever raised by any campaign for governor in state history.

