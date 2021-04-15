Sarah Huckabee Sanders raises $4.8M in bid to be next Arkansas governor

Sarah Huckabee Sanders' campaign says she has raised nearly $5 million in her bid to be Arkansas' next governor.

ARKANSAS, USA — Republican candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders has raised over $4.8 million during the first quarter of the year to help in her bid to be the next Arkansas governor, her campaign announced Thursday (April 15).

Sanders, best known for her time spent as White House press secretary for former President Donald Trump and as the daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee, entered the race in January.

Overall, her campaign has received donations from over 34,700 donors, with 90% of the donations being $100 or less, her campaign reports.

Out of the $4.8 million, $1.5 million was raised in Arkansas.

Her campaign said it was the most money ever raised in a quarter by any campaign in state history.

"I am grateful for the generous support of so many Arkansans - in 60 days we held over 50 events in Arkansas and received more than 6,500 donations across all 75 counties of the state. Our message of limiting government and advancing education and opportunity is clearly resonating," said Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders is running against Attorney General Leslie Rutledge in the 2022 Republican primary.

She has garnered endorsements from former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence.