New poll shows Sarah Huckabee Sanders with 57-point lead in Arkansas GOP primary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (Eds. note: The video attached is from a Sarah Huckabee Sanders campaign event in Sept. 2021.)
A new poll has put Sarah Huckabee Sanders with a commanding lead in the Republican Primary for the Arkansas governor race in 2022.
The poll, conducted by Remington Research Group, shows that Sanders has a 57-point lead in the primary.
The group surveyed 800 people who are likely to vote in the 2022 Republican Primary.
Around 73% people polled said they would vote for Sanders while 16% said they would vote for Leslie Rutledge. Around 11% said they were undecided.
Those polled also show Sanders held a 78% favorable rating and 39% favorable rating for Rutledge.
“Arkansas is clearly ready for bold, conservative reforms that will take us to the top, and I am grateful for the thousands of Arkansans who stand with me as our campaign continues to gain more and more momentum." Sanders said.
FiveThirtyEight has given Remington Research Group a "B" pollster rating.