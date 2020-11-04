Ron Lockhart running for Sequoyah County Sheriff

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — Former Sequoyah County Sheriff Ron Lockhart announced Friday (April 10) he will be running for the position again in the next election.
Lockhart says last year he changed his party affiliation to Republican and will represent the community fairly.
He released the following statement to 5NEWS:
"I want everyone to know that as Sheriff you represent everyone no matter what party affiliation. So I made it official today where I will be a candidate as Sheriff of Sequoyah County. I want to thank all my supporters who has called over the last several months to encourage me to run again for Sheriff. I will work hard every day to gain your support again. Thank you."
Lockhart held the position of Sequoyah County Sheriff for 8 years before losing to his Republican opponent, Larry Lane, in 2016.
Lane received 51% of the votes, while Lockhart received 49%.