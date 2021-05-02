Richard "Bigo" Barnett pleads not guilty to federal charges following Capitol insurrection

The rioter from Gravette, Ark., who posed for pictures in Nancy Pelosi's office during the Capitol insurrection has pleaded not guilty to federal charges.

WASHINGTON — Richard "Bigo" Barnett, the man from Gravette, Ark., who posed for pictures with his foot on a desk in House Speak Nancy Pelosi's office during the U.S. Capitol insurrection in January, has pleaded not guilty to several federal charges he's facing on Friday (Feb. 5).

A federal grand jury indicted Barnett with seven charges:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding & Aiding and Abetting (new charge)

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in a Capitol Building (new charge)

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building (new charge)

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building (new charge)

Theft of Government Property

His next case hearing is on March 4, 2021, according to the Associated Press.

On Jan. 6, 2021, shortly after President Donald Trump urged his supporters to march down to the U.S. Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" rally, rioters breached police barricades, making their way into the building and inside Senate chambers. The insurrection caused a lockdown, and Congress members, who were in the process of confirming the electoral college votes that would officially make Joe Biden the president-elect, were escorted from chambers.

Four people died, 50 police officers were injured in the chaos.

He turned himself in to police in Bentonville, Ark. just days following the insurrection.

A judge initially granted him bond in Fayetteville, Ark., but a federal court overruled that ruling, and Barnett was transported to Washington D.C. for trial.

During his court proceedings in Fayetteville, it was discovered that Barnett entered the Capitol Building with a ZAP Hike ’N Strike walking stick/stun gun he bought at a Bass Pro Shop in Rogers, Ark.

Barnett also admitted to reporters that he stole an envelope off a desk in Pelosi's office, leaving the note, "Nancy, Bigo was here, you b****."