Watch: Video of Richard "Bigo'" Barnett shown during Trump's impeachment trial

The Northwest Arkansas man at the center of a viral photo inside Nancy Pelosi's office was mentioned during former President Trump's impeachment trial.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D-VI) showed videos of Richard "Bigo" Barnett during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Feb. 10).

Rep. Plaskett detailed the moment a group of pro-Trump supporters stormed House Speaker Pelosi's Office, which led to Barnett's infamous photo showing his foot propped up on a desk during the chaos.

The man from Gravette turned himself in to the police after arriving back in Arkansas.

Following a court appearance in Fayetteville, Ark., Barnett was transferred to Washington D.C. after his initial bond was overturned by a federal judge. During his court appearance in Arkansas, it was discovered that he entered the Capitol Building with a stun gun, which added several years to his possible sentencing.

On Feb. 5, Barnett pled not guilty to seven federal charges he was indicted on:

Obstruction of an Official Proceeding & Aiding and Abetting

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon

Entering and Remaining in Certain Rooms in a Capitol Building

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Theft of Government Property

Barnett admitted to stealing a letter from a desk in House Speaker Pelosi's office, and leaving a note that said, "Nancy, Bigo was here, you b****."

His next case hearing is scheduled for March 4, 2021.

On Jan. 6, 2021, shortly after former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to march down to the U.S. Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" rally, rioters breached police barricades, making their way into the building and inside Senate chambers. The insurrection caused a lockdown, and Congress members, who were in the process of confirming the electoral college votes that would officially make Joe Biden the president-elect, were escorted from chambers.

Four people died, 50 police officers were injured in the chaos.