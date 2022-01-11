Election Day Information: Washington County Republican Primary Election for State Senate District 7 Seat

Voters in eastern Washington County will decide the Republican candidate for the State Senate District 7 seat Tuesday.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark — Voters in eastern Washington County will decide the Republican candidate for the State Senate District 7 seat today. The winner will face Democrat Lisa Sparks on Feb. 8 in a special general election.

Neither Colby Fulfer nor Steve Unger could secure over 50% of the vote among Republican candidates for the seat last December. Following the results, a runoff election was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

As of Monday, Jan. 10, just over 100 early votes have been cast in the race, according to data from the Washington County Election Commission.

Eligible voters for the Republican primary runoff race include:

Voters who cast a Republican ballot in the Dec. 14, 2021, State Senate District 7 Special Primary Election

Registered Voters in the current State Senate District 7 who did not vote in the December 14, 2021 State Senate District 7 Special Primary Election

Voters who cast a Democratic Ballot are not eligible to vote in the Republican race.

Election Day voting is taking place at several locations across Washington County.

The Awakening Church - 5763 E. Mission Blvd, Fayetteville, 72701

Elmdale Baptist Church - 1700 W. Huntsville Rd, Springdale, 72762

Elkins Community Center - 162 Doolin Drive, Elkins, 72762

First Church of the Nazarene - 2300 S. 40th Street, Springdale, 72762

Sonora Baptist Church - 17330 E. Hwy 412, Springdale, 72762

Polling locations are open from 7:30 a.m to 7:30 p.m.

Republican Colby Fulfer currently serves as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor of Springdale, is a former member of the Springdale City Council and is also a small business owner. He says if elected, his experience will allow him to solve problems in our community.

"Whether it's a small business, the opioid crisis, the financial position of the state of Arkansas," Fulfer said. "I'm pro-life, committed to being a pro-life candidate. Those are common-sense solutions. We have to work with other people. We have to be problem solvers when we go into local, state, or federal government."

Republican Steve Unger is a retired U.S. Navy Chaplin navy and wants to continue in community service. He says he would also like to increase opportunities for vocational education.

"A lot of kids go to college and get in huge debt, and they end up with a degree that leads to nothing. And frankly, we need more truck drivers, diesel mechanics. We need more nurses, nurse aids, refrigerator mechanics, airframe mechanics. You name it. And these are folk who could graduate from vo-tec school and go into a good-paying job," Unger said.