Dems blast Oklahoma lawmaker who compared slavery, abortion

OKLAHOMA CITY — A white Republican lawmaker from southeast Oklahoma is coming under fire for comparing efforts to end abortion to the fight against slavery.

Rep. Jim Olsen, of Roland, made the comments Wednesday during a meeting of a House committee that was considering several anti-abortion bills.

KOCO-TV reported Olsen said: “If I had my choice, I guess I'd be a slave. At least a slave has his life."

House Democrats on the committee immediately denounced Olsen's comments, and the state party asked for Olsen to be formally censured.

A spokesman for House Speaker Charles McCall didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.