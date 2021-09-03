Oklahoma Senate approves bill to crack down on protesters

Moore Republican Darrell Weaver’s measure is one of a series of Republican-backed proposals across the country aimed at cracking down on protesters.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill to crack down on protesters who block roadways, harass people, fail to disperse or assault law enforcement.

The bill approved Monday on a 38-8 party-line vote now heads to the House for consideration.

