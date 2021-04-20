Proposed Arkansas law requires biological fathers to pay half of pregnancy-related medical costs

The bill would require biological fathers to pay 50% of the pregnancy-related medical costs paid out-of-pocket by the mother.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A proposed Arkansas House bill would require biological fathers to pay half of a woman's pregnancy-related medical costs paid out-of-pocket.

HB1870, sponsored by Rep. Aaron Pilkington (R-Knoxville) and Sen. Breanne Davis (R-Russellville), proposes that a father who is found by a court to be the biological father of a child shall pay 50% of pregnancy and childbirth expenses incurred by the mother of the child.

The fees included are the sum of a pregnant woman's health insurance premiums while pregnant that are not paid by an employer or government program and medical costs related to the pregnancy incurred after the date of conception and before the pregnancy ends. The court will subtract any portion of health insurance premiums or medical costs covered during the pregnancy from the final payment.

The mother of the child or representing agent will have to submit expense claims to the court to receive the funds from the father.

A child's biological father will not be ordered to pay for pregnancy and childbirth expenses if the mother of the child receives an abortion without the consent of the father of the child. Exceptions are if the abortion was necessary to save the mother's life or if the mother became pregnant by rape.

If the father does not pay the expenses, Arkansas courts will have the power to commit the accused father to jail until the payments are made.

The bill will now head to an Arkansas Senate committee for a vote.

Utah became the first state in the U.S. to enact a similar law earlier this month.