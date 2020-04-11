x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Politics

Missouri voters again opt for Trump

The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Show-Me State.
Credit: KFSM

COLUMBIA, Mo. — President Donald Trump has chalked up another win in Missouri.

The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Show-Me State. 

Four years ago, Trump easily carried Missouri in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton. 

Elsewhere in Missouri, the Republican governor and a veteran GOP congresswoman are facing strong challenges from Democrats on Tuesday. 

The governor’s race will be at least partially a referendum on Gov. Mike Parson’s hands-off approach to the coronavirus, which has been surging in Missouri for months. He is facing Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway.

RELATED: Trump wins Presidential vote in Arkansas

RELATED: Trump coasts to victory in deep-red Oklahoma