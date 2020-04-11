Missouri voters again opt for Trump

COLUMBIA, Mo. — President Donald Trump has chalked up another win in Missouri.
The Republican incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the Show-Me State.
Four years ago, Trump easily carried Missouri in defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Elsewhere in Missouri, the Republican governor and a veteran GOP congresswoman are facing strong challenges from Democrats on Tuesday.
The governor’s race will be at least partially a referendum on Gov. Mike Parson’s hands-off approach to the coronavirus, which has been surging in Missouri for months. He is facing Democratic state Auditor Nicole Galloway.