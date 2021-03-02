Peter Meijer hosting virtual town hall to field questions about impeachment vote

The Republican congressman drew criticism from some of his supporters after the vote. He was one of 10 Republicans in the House to do so.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Freshman Congressman Peter Meijer will hold his first virtual town hall Wednesday evening.

It will take place on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. It will also be live streamed on Facebook.

Constituents can RSVP here and will have the opportunity to speak with Meijer on camera.

He is expected to field questions about his vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. The Republican drew criticism from some of his supporters after the vote -- Meijer was one of 10 Republicans in the House to do so.

His vote also drew up an opponent for the 2022 race. Tom Norton, a Trump support, said he would challenge Rep. Meijer in the Republican primary. He ran previously and finished third in August.

Norton says Meijer destroyed voter trust by voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 US Capitol riot.

Meijer says he knew his vote would create backlash among Republicans, but that elected officials aren't effective if they're always looking over their shoulders.

