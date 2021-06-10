Online tool helps Arkansas voters find lawmaker information

You can find information on lawmakers' positions, party affiliation and links to their emails and websites through the online platform.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Economic Development Institute has a tool to help voters find their state representatives and senators.

The group's online district finder allows voters to visually locate districts on the state map.

From there, you can find information on lawmakers' positions, party affiliation and links to their emails and websites.

The tool allows users to also map out the school districts and counties in Arkansas.

You can also browse lists of legislators if you already know them by name.