Oklahoma Senate OKs ban on transgender girls in sports

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Thursday gave final legislative approval to a bill that prevents transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

The Senate passed the bill Thursday on a 37-7 vote, mostly along party lines with Republicans in support. It passed the House last year and now heads to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who is expected to sign it.

The bill is one of several measures being considered by the Oklahoma Legislature this year targeting members of the LGBTQ community. Another bill passed on Friday would prohibit Oklahoma from issuing birth certificates with a nonbinary designation. That measure now heads to the House for consideration.

