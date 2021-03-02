Oklahoma Senate panel approves 4 abortion bills, rejects 1

OKLAHOMA CITY — Editor's Note: The attached video is from April 2019.
An Oklahoma Senate panel has approved four anti-abortion bills and defeated another that would give a fetus equal protection under the law.
The Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday approved a so-called “trigger bill" that would make abortion illegal in Oklahoma if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion.
The committee also approved a pair of bills to restrict the use of chemical abortions and one that would make it a felony to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.