Oklahoma Senate panel approves 4 abortion bills, rejects 1

An Oklahoma Senate panel has approved four anti-abortion bills and defeated another that would give a fetus equal protection under the law.

The Senate Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday approved a so-called “trigger bill" that would make abortion illegal in Oklahoma if the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion.