Oklahoma governor orders special audit of Tulsa schools

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools for what he says is a potential mishandling of public funds.

Example video title will go here for this video

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Thursday called for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools for what he said was a potential mishandling of public funds.

Stitt said he ordered the audit at the request of Tulsa school board members E'Lena Ashley and Jennettie Marshal, who wrote to Stitt on July 1 to complain that state contract laws may have been violated.

Stitt also raised concerns that the school may be violating a new state law the Legislature passed and he signed last year that prohibits teaching certain concepts of race and racism.

Among the concepts prohibited from being taught in public schools in Oklahoma are that individuals, by virtue of race or gender, are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.

Telephone and email messages left with Tulsa Public Schools on Thursday were not immediately returned.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.