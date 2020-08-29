x
Oklahoma governor extends emergency, ensures new voting rule

Stitt's announcement ensures Oklahoma voters can cast absentee ballots in November without having their ballots notarized or witnessed by two people.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is extending a statewide emergency declaration. 

Stitt's announcement Friday ensures Oklahoma voters can cast absentee ballots in November without having their ballots notarized or witnessed by two people. 

 Because the state of emergency will be in place within 45 days of the election, voters who cast their ballots by mail will only need to include a photocopy of their photo identification or their voter registration card. 

The state of emergency due to COVID-19 has been in place since March 15. 

The declaration authorizes state agencies to make emergency purchases and limits out-of-state travel for state workers, among other things. 

