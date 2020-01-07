x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

politics

Oklahoma voters narrowly approve Medicaid expansion

Oklahoma voters have narrowly approved amending the state Constitution to expand Medicaid health coverage to tens of thousands of low-income residents.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Oct. 24, 2019, file photo, supporters of Yes on 802 Oklahomans Decide Healthcare, calling for Medicaid expansion to be put on the ballot, carry boxes of petitions into the office of the Oklahoma Secretary of State in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma voters will decide Tuesday, June 30, 2020, whether to expand Medicaid to tens of thousands of low-income residents and become the first state to amend their Constitution to do so. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla — Oklahoma voters have narrowly approved amending the state Constitution to expand Medicaid health coverage to tens of thousands of low-income residents. 

The state question fared well in metropolitan counties, but was overwhelmingly opposed in rural counties. 

Four other states have expanded Medicaid through ballot questions, but Oklahoma is the first to amend its state Constitution. That will prevent the Oklahoma Legislature from tinkering with the plan or rolling back coverage.  

The Republican-controlled Legislature and the last two GOP governors have opposed expanding Medicaid. 

They contend the state's one-tenth share of the annual cost would be too expensive. 

RELATED: Man accused of shooting 2 Tulsa police officers in custody after manhunt

RELATED: Early voting ends in Oklahoma