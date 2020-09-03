Oklahoma civil rights groups vow lawsuit over Israel boycott law

Attorneys with the Oklahoma chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and Council on American-Islamic Relations both said Monday the bill is unconstitutional.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Officials with two Oklahoma civil rights groups say they intend to sue the state if the Legislature passes a bill to prohibit state contracts with companies that boycott Israel.

Attorneys with the Oklahoma chapters of the American Civil Liberties Union and Council on American-Islamic Relations both said Monday the bill is unconstitutional.

They say Supreme Court precedent holds that a boycott is a form of free speech.

Oklahoma's bill is similar to laws that federal judges in Arizona, Kansas and Texas have blocked from taking effect.