Oklahoma governor signs bill to ban abortion if SCOTUS rules

Stitt signed the so-called “trigger" bill late Tuesday.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed a bill to immediately outlaw abortion in Oklahoma if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns the 1973 case that legalized abortion.

Stitt signed the so-called “trigger" bill late Tuesday. 

The law would become effective once the attorney general determines the U.S. Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling that legalized abortion. 

At least 10 other states have similar laws.  

The bills were among 16 House bills, 57 Senate bills and one Senate Joint Resolution the governor signed into law on Tuesday.

