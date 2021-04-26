Oklahoma governor signs 3 anti-abortion bills into law

Stitt says he also signed a bill to make Oklahoma a so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary State.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has signed three anti-abortion bills into law.

Stitt announced on Twitter that he signed bills Monday requiring physicians who perform abortions to be certified in obstetrics; adding performing abortions to the list of unprofessional conduct by doctors; and prohibiting abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The New York-based Center for Reproductive Rights has successfully sued to overturn numerous anti-abortion bills in Oklahoma and says it's considering all options to ensure the laws don't take effect.

Stitt says he also signed a bill to make Oklahoma a so-called Second Amendment Sanctuary State. The bill declares any attempt to confiscate or buy back firearms to be unconstitutional.