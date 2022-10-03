Oklahoma lawmakers pushing forward with Texas-style ban on abortions

If signed into law, new legislation approved by the Oklahoma House would make the state the most restrictive on abortions in the nation.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Members of the Oklahoma House Tuesday voted to pass a bill banning all abortions unless necessary to save a pregnant person's life. If also approved by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt, the bill would make Oklahoma the most restrictive state for abortions in the U.S.

Oklahoma's House Bill (HB) 4327 mimics Texas' controversial ban on abortions past six weeks by allowing private civil actions against those who perform the procedure in the state. Any private citizen could be rewarded at least $10,000 if they successfully win a lawsuit against someone who carried out or helped a woman obtain an abortion.

Many Texans have been traveling to Oklahoma to receive an abortion since lawmakers passed restrictive laws in their state. Planned Parenthood reports that abortions have increased in Oklahoma by 2500% since Texas passed the law.

Some argue Oklahoma's proposed rule is cruel and will only lead to women seeking other alternatives to get an abortion. Many GOP-led states have proposed similar laws ahead of the Supreme Court reconsidering Roe v. Wade that established the constitutional right to an abortion.

"There is only one goal with this bill, and the slate of bills being pushed by Oklahoma legislators this session: stop people from accessing abortion — by any means necessary," said Emily Wales, Interim CEO and President, Planned Parenthood Great Plains.

HB 4327 also states that a doctor or "helper" of an abortion recipient cannot say that the bill is "unconstitutional" while defending themselves in a court of law.

The bill will now be passed to the Oklahoma Senate, which passed similar abortion bans earlier this month, for review and vote.

