No Democratic leaders have announced candidacy for Arkansas Governor's race

The current Republican candidates have more than a year to campaign for the election scheduled for Nov. 8, 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Three powerhouse Republican leaders have announced their candidacy for governor of Arkansas. So far, no Democratic leaders have emerged to join the race, but say there is still time.

Michael Gray, with the Democratic Party of Arkansas, says it is up to the candidates when they want to announce their campaigns for governor of Arkansas.

He says it could be a few weeks, or a few months before we find out who will join the race

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin have all announced their candidacy.

Republican leaders say they expect an energetic and tight race.

“I think they will all run very energized campaigns, from now until that nomination of May of next year,” said Seth Mays with the Republic Party of Arkansas.

Democratic leaders have yet to put their hat in the race, but Gray says it's still early. He went on to describe their party's ideal candidate.

“A candidate that cares about Arkansas, who is going to come to you guys and talk about how we can lift people up and make Arkansas better," Gray said.

Following Sanders' announcement, Gray says he wants Arkansas to "move on" past the Trump era.

Republican leaders say each of their candidates would represent the needs of Arkansas.

“What can we do to make sure that our children get a good education? And go on to a college or trade school, that they have this opportunity right here at home,” Gray said.

“Coming out of the gate, they have a different range of issues that I think are important to Arkansas,” Mays said.